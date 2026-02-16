Head of Armenian regulator backs idea of connecting to power systems of Turkey, Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Chairman of the Armenian Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) Mesrop Mesropyan supported the idea of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to connect power systems of Armenia, Turkey and Azerbaijan in the future.

The 220 kV Kars overhead power transmission line to connect the Gyumri-2 substation and the Turkish power system was built in times of the Soviet Union. The project was not implemented at that time because of the collapse of the USSR, Mesropyan said.

"Luckily, this infrastructure was preserved. After final political decisions, expert estimates and relevant investments, this infrastructure can be engaged within a short period of time. What is our attitude towards that? My attitude as the head of the commission, as the professional and as the citizen of Armenia, is quite normal towards this approach," he noted.

The infrastructure in place should function in particular to solve current problems present in countries, Mesropyan said. The operation of power systems of the two countries will provide greater flexibility to control from the engineering standpoint and will provide economic benefits, the official noted. Armenia has surplus electricity generated in daytime and no opportunity to use it. "If tomorrow we have the environment where it can be sold, other than Iran, why not doing that?" he added.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan informed earlier about the intentions to connect Armenia to electricity grid systems of Turkey and Azerbaijan.