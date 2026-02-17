THE HAGUE, February 17. /TASS/. Russia does not expect any constructive dialogue with the West in the near future, including regarding the case of blogger Alexey Navalny, who is on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists, and anticipates continued pressure from unfriendly countries, Russia’s permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Vladimir Tarabrin, told TASS.

"It is clear that there can be no meaningful dialogue with the West in the foreseeable future. They have already made up their minds and convinced themselves that our country is poisoning everyone left and right with polonium, Novichok, and frog poison, violating every possible norm and its obligations under international treaties," the diplomat said, commenting on recent accusations by European countries. According to Tarabrin, a "collective delusion" and psychosis in Western countries, including insinuations about Navalny’s "poisoning," indicate that pressure on Moscow will continue.

On February 14, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden, and France issued a joint statement claiming that Navalny had been poisoned with epibatidine, a toxin extracted from the skin of an Ecuadorian tree frog. The statement said the conclusion was based on an analysis of samples of the blogger’s biological material. In this regard, representatives of those countries accused Russia of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention.