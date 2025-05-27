In-house fintech development to remain strategic area for Yandex

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Development of in-house financial technologies will remain a strategic area for Yandex operations, the press service of the technology company told TASS.

"Changes in the structure will not influence strategy and operations of Yandex. Fintech remains one of our strategic areas. The company will continue independent development of fintech and investments in technologies making financial services more convenient and affordable both for users of our ecosystem and for external clients," the press service said.

The number of active users of fintech services surged more than threefold in annual terms in the first quarter of 2025, the press service noted. Fintech penetration in GMV reached 25%. The share of external turnover surged by more than four times and reached 40% over the year.

"These results confirm the potential of growth of the line and the interest of users in our fintech products. We see significant opportunities to replicate our financial solutions and will continue developing them," the press service added.