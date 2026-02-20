Switzerland ready to host next round of negotiations on Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

GENEVA, February 20. /TASS/. The Swiss authorities are prepared to host the next round of negotiations on Ukraine if the parties so desire, the official representative of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, Pierre-Alain Eltschinger told TASS.

"The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is in contact with all parties and consistently offers its good offices. If the parties wish, Switzerland is ready to host another round of negotiations," he said in response to TASS’s request to comment on the Confederation's readiness to once again host negotiations. At the same time, Eltschinger did not specify whether the discussions would again take place in Geneva at the InterContinental Hotel.

Earlier, a source told TASS that a new round of negotiations on Ukraine could take place next week. According to their information, the discussions will continue in a trilateral format in Geneva.