Venezuela’s authorized president signs law granting amnesty to political prisoners

CARACAS, February 20. /TASS/. Venezuela’s authorized President Delcy Rodriguez has signed the Law on Amnesty for Democratic Coexistence, which was unanimously passed by the National Assembly of the country.

"On January 30, I proposed adopting an amnesty law covering the entire political process since 1999, when <...> politically motivated violence led to hate crimes and justifying external aggression against Venezuela," Rodriguez said on the Venezolana de Television TV channel. She thanked the members of parliament and participants in the Program for Democratic Coexistence and Peace, who have "showed exceptional political maturity," allowing the amnesty legislation to be adopted in a short time.

Rodriguez emphasized that restoring justice should be one of the key priorities, and that Venezuela needs peace and stability. The law will allow the release of political prisoners convicted from January 1, 1999 to the present, and will take effect once it is published in the Official Gazette of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.