Retail lending growth accelerates to 0.8% in January — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Retail lending growth accelerates in Russia to 0.8% in January 2026 after 0.4% last December, the Central Bank said.

"Retail lending growth continued to be formed on account of the activity in the mortgage segment, which was backed as in December by the demand for loans in anticipation of toughening of ‘Family Mortgage’ terms. At the same time, contraction of the non-mortgage loans portfolio suspended and as a result incremental growth of claims against population as of the end of the month was 0.8% after 0.4% in December, and their annual growth rate accelerated from 2.8% to 4.1%," the Central Bank informed.

Loans disbursed to the population grew by 300 bln rubles ($3.9 bln) in January and reached 40.3 trillion rubles ($525.9 bln) as of early February, the regulator said.

Corporate lending in January contracted by 0.9% after the decline by 0.6% in December 2025. Annual incremental growth of claims against companies dropped by 0.5 percentage point to 11.4%. Total loans granted to companies by Russian banks stood at 115.1 trillion rubles ($1.5 trillion) as of early February and dropped by 1.1 trillion rubles ($14.3 bln) in January 2026.