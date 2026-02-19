Russia expects calls for de-escalation in Gaza at Peace Board meeting — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, February 19. /TASS/. Russia expects that the first meeting of the Board of Peace, scheduled for Thursday in Washington, will feature clear calls for de-escalation in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the White House announced that representatives from more than 20 countries are expected to attend the meeting in the US capital.

"We expect that clear calls for de-escalation in both Gaza and the West Bank will be voiced in some form during the series of events planned for tomorrow in Washington by the Board of Peace, which Israel has recently joined," Nebenzya said during a speech during a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

The Board of Peace was established as part of efforts to resolve the crisis in Gaza, in line with an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. On January 22, representatives from 19 countries signed the charter of the new international organization during the World Economic Forum in Davos. US President Donald Trump intends to chair the board. Many countries have refused to participate in the body, which plans to address not only the situation in Gaza but also conflicts in other regions.