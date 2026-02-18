Rosatom confirms dropping Siemens as partner in Paks II project

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom confirmed the termination of its contract with Siemens due to the company’s unreliability as a partner in the construction of the Paks II NPP.

"Siemens is not a supplier for the Paks II NPP project. The contract with the company was terminated at the end of last year due to its inability to fulfill its contractual obligations," Rosatom's press service reported.

The state corporation noted that Siemens' potential participation was limited to individual elements of the automated process control system.

"This represented less than 4% of the total equipment required for the project, which is not critical. This equipment can be replaced with both Russian and European counterparts, and Rosatom is already considering a number of alternative solutions," the state corporation reported.

Rosatom, as a reliable supplier, works exclusively with reliable partners, the nuclear corporation stressed.

"This ensures the fulfillment of all obligations to the customer. Construction of the Paks II NPP has officially started, and work is moving forward in accordance with the approved schedule," Rosatom assured.

The construction of the Paks II NPP in Hungary is currently the largest nuclear construction project and the largest Russian project in Europe. Its general contractor is JSC Atomstroyexport (Rosatom's engineering division). The Paks II project is exempt from EU and US sanctions imposed on Russia. The Biden administration attempted to seriously impede it, but in 2025, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reached an agreement with US President Donald Trump that US restrictions would not impede the construction of the new plant.