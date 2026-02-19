Kremlin has nothing to add to Medinsky's assessment of Geneva talks — spokesman

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin has nothing to add to the assessment of the trilateral talks in Geneva on the Ukrainian settlement, which was previously given by Russia's chief negotiator, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"At the moment, we have nothing to add to the brief but concise assessment [of the talks in Geneva] given by our chief negotiator Medinsky," he said in response to a question on the matter.

The talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, and on the second, about two. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, described the talks as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in the near future.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The second round was held there on February 4-5.