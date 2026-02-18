US sends 50 fighter jets to Middle East in past day — Axios

WASHINGTON, February 18. /TASS/. The United States military has moved another 50 fighter jets to the Middle East in the past 24 hours, including F-35, F-22 and F-16 jets, Axios reported.

According to the news outlet, the US could launch a military operation against Iran in the coming weeks. Washington is building up its arsenal in the region, having deployed two aircraft carriers, a dozen warships, hundreds of fighter jets and multiple air defense systems, Axios writes. Over 150 US military cargo flights have moved weapons systems and ammunition to the region.

Axios notes that due to Congress and the public being preoccupied with other issues, there is virtually no discussion in the US about the risks of a military operation in Iran, which could be "the most consequential US military intervention in the Middle East in at least a decade."

Earlier, the White House warned that it was seriously considering the use of force against the Islamic Republic.