Russia calls for restraint from all participants in escalation around Iran — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia is developing relations with Iran and, in the situation of escalating tensions in the Middle East, calls on all its participants, including Tehran, to exercise restraint and pursue diplomacy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated at a briefing.

"Russia continues to develop relations with Iran, and in doing so, we call on both our Iranian friends and all parties in the region to exercise restraint, caution, and to prioritize political and diplomatic means in resolving various issues," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Today, the Iranian Navy announced the commencement of joint exercises with Russia. These maneuvers occur amid escalating regional tensions, as the United States continues to bolster its forces in the Middle East with increasing reinforcements. According to American media reports, Washington is contemplating a series of strikes aimed at pressuring Tehran into making concessions in ongoing nuclear negotiations. CBS has reported that a US-Israeli strike on Iran is tentatively scheduled for February 21.