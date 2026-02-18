Support, cooperation despite woes: statements by Russia, Cuba foreign ministers

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Moscow will consistently continue to support Havana in protecting its sovereignty and security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, opening talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. He also called Washington's actions against Havana unacceptable.

Parrilla said that his country is committed to joint projects and agreements with Moscow, despite all difficulties.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the foreign ministers.

Lavrov's statements

Russia calls on the United States to "show common sense, a responsible approach, and ditch plans for a naval blockade" of Cuba, Lavrov said.

He called the US actions against Cuba and statements about Russian-Cuban relations unacceptable.

Moscow "categorically rejects" far-fetched accusations of cooperation between Russia and Cuba as allegedly posing threats to the United States or other countries, Lavrov said.

According to him, Russia will "consistently continue to support Cuba" in protecting its "sovereignty and security."

Statements by the Cuban foreign minister

Cuba is concerned about the deterioration of the international situation and the United States’ actions, which pose a threat to the sovereignty of all countries, the foreign minister said.

According to him, Cuba will continue to "resolutely move forward in protecting its independence and sovereignty," maintain its course, and seek effective solutions for the economy.

Cuba "will always be ready for a respectful dialogue on equal terms with any country," he said.

Parrilla said that Havana will stick to the joint projects and agreements with Moscow, despite the difficulties.