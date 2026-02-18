Russia tests drones in freezing temperatures

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The Tomsk-based Geoscan Tomsk student design bureau, jointly with Tomsk State University (TSU), have tested the use of unmanned aerial systems in temperatures down to 30 degrees Celsius below zero, Geoscan's press service reported.

"The tests included demonstration flights and testing of the drones’ operation with photo and thermal imaging systems. This experience will be integrated into educational programs and used in the implementation of applied and commercial projects," the statement reads.

The minimum operating temperature for the multirotor and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - the Geoscan 801, Geoscan 401, and Geoscan 201 - was minus 20 degrees Celsius. The use of UAV with various payloads, including a lidar system and a Geoscan Pollux multispectral camera, was also tested. The expedition took place at the TSU’s Strezhnoye Common Use Center.

Geoscan CEO Alexey Yuretsky noted the importance of the company's joint projects with student organizations. "The student design bureau provides young engineers with maximum immersion in Geoscan UAV technology. We offer them challenging tasks, which are solved by experienced specialists in the industry. This provides them with unique practical experience, and we get a fresh look at our products and valuable feedback," he emphasized.

Dmitry Shashev, Head of the Intelligent Technical Systems Department at TSU's Faculty of Innovation Technologies, said that collaboration with leading companies provides an understanding of how the university can help develop the UAV industry and achieve technological leadership.