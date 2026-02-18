Switzerland ready to host next round of talks on Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

GENEVA, February 18. /TASS/. Following the conclusion of the trilateral discussions in Geneva, the Swiss Foreign Ministry announced its readiness to host a new round of negotiations on Ukraine, the press service told TASS.

"Switzerland supports any diplomatic initiative aimed at establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said in response to a TASS inquiry about the Swiss government's readiness to host the next round of Ukraine talks. The ministry emphasized that it "is in contact with all parties and consistently offers its good offices."

Talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. Today's discussions lasted about two hours and were difficult but businesslike, Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, said following the meeting. He announced that the next meeting would take place in the near future.