Russia confirms 23-member delegation for 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The Russian delegation at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy will consist of 23 people, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Degtyarev held a personal meeting with President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov.

"The Russian delegation at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will consist of 23 people," Degtyarev stated on his Telegram channel. "Russian athletes will compete in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and snowboarding.

"Our athletes will not be represented in team sports as they were unable [due to reasons beyond their control] to participate in qualifying competitions in wheelchair curling and sledge hockey events," he added.

According to RPC President Rozhkov, some of the Russian Para athletes had already left for Italy and started practicing.

On February 17, Rozhkov told TASS that six Russian Para athletes had received bipartite invitations to the 2026 Winter Paralympics. The invitations were extended to three-time Paralympic Champion in alpine skiing Aleksey Bugayev, two-time World Champion in alpine skiing Varvara Voronchikhina, multiple World Champion in para cross-country skiing Ivan Golubkov, World Championship medalist in para cross-country skiing Anastasia Bagiyan and her guide Sergey Sinyakin, and para snowboarders Dmitry Fadeyev and Philipp Shebbo.

Rozhkov also stated that Russian Paralympians would take part in the Parade of Athletes at the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy next month under the national flag.

2026 Winter Paralympic Games

On January 20, the IPC revised the decision regarding the admission of the Russian national team to the 2026 Paralympics, allowing cross-country skiers, snowboarders, and alpine skiers to apply for invitations. In September 2025, the General Assembly of the International Paralympic Committee fully reinstated the Paralympic Committees of Russia and Belarus.

However, on October 23, 2025, the IPC press office announced that Russians would not be competing at the 2026 Paralympic Games due to the stance assumed by certain sports federations. In particular, the Council of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) decided not to allow Russians to participate in international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The RPC later successfully challenged that decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).