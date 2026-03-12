Russian alpine skier Voronchikhina wins silver at 2026 Paralympics in Giant Slalom

TOFANE /Italy/, March 12. /TASS/. Russian alpine skier Varvara Voronchikhina won the silver at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy in the women's Giant Slalom (standing) event on Thursday.

The Russian athlete clocked an aggregate time of 2 minutes 25.26 seconds following her two runs to secure the silver medal. The gold went to Sweden’s Ebba Aarsjoe from Sweden (2 minutes 22.42 seconds in aggregate) and Aurielie Richard of France took the bronze, finishing 4.62 seconds behind the winner.

This is Russia’s 7th total medal at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, adding to its previous four gold and two bronze medals.

Voronchikhina, 23, is a two-time World Champion and the winner of numerous World Cup events. In addition to winning the silver today, she already took the gold and bronze medals in Super G and Downhill events respectively at the 2026 Paralympics.

Speaking to journalists after winning her silver medal, Voronchikhina said she would be thrilled to be the Russian national team’s flagbearer during the Closing Ceremony later this week.

"It would have been nice for me to carry the flag, but I will be happy if any other person is entrusted to do this," she said. "We are showing good results and of course we want to be in attendance at such grand event such as the Closing Ceremony."

"Alexey Bugaev [Russia’s three-time Paralympic Champion] used to tell us that he never attended the Opening Ceremony event and only attended the Closing Ceremonies. I long to see personally how this [Closing] ceremony evolves."

The Russian team is currently in 4th place in the overall medals standings with four gold, one silver and two bronze medals. The top three are currently China (10 gold, seven silver and nine bronze), followed in 2nd place by the United States (6-5-3) and Austria rounding out the trio (5-1-4).

The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games are held in Italy on March 6-15. The Russian Paralympians were allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Paralympics under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem for the first time in the 12-year period due to previously imposed sanctions.

President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov told TASS in February that six Russian Para athletes had received bipartite invitations to the 2026 Winter Paralympics.

The invitations were extended to three-time Paralympic Champion in alpine skiing Alexey Bugaev, two-time World Champion in alpine skiing Varvara Voronchikhina, multiple World Champion in para cross-country skiing Ivan Golubkov, World Championship medalist in para cross-country skiing Anastasia Bagiyan and her guide Sergey Sinyakin, and para snowboarders Dmitry Fadeyev and Philipp Shebbo Monzer.