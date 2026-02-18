Moscow does not discuss Cuba issue with Washington — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Moscow does not discuss the problem of Cuba with the United States, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No," Peskov told reporters when asked if Cuba was being discussed with the Americans.

He said that Russia and Cuba have relations: "We have bilateral Russian-Cuban relations, they are very important to us, we are developing them in every possible way."

Peskov confirmed that the "difficult situation around the island" would be discussed at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Cuban foreign minister, who has already held several meetings in Moscow.

"Serious conversations have already taken place. The meeting with Putin will be the final in this series of meetings and the most important of them, when the difficult situation around the island will probably be discussed," the Kremlin spokesman said.