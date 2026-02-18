Security Council warns Armenia’s railway plans to replace Russia risk system collapse

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The Armenian government’s plan to replace Russia in managing the republic’s railways is a poorly considered decision, as the established system could "collapse overnight," Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told TASS.

"I recently commented on Armenia’s plans to cooperate with the US on nuclear issues. The question is, wouldn’t such ill-conceived decisions lead to dangerous experiments that ordinary Armenian citizens would have to pay for?" the Russian Security Council secretary asked.

"A system built up over almost two decades could simply collapse overnight. Naturally, no ‘friendly countries’ will take responsibility for this. I hope that in making responsible decisions, the Armenian leadership will act solely in the interests of its citizens," Shoigu added.