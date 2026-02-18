Extraordinary snowfall in Moscow to affect airport operations

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. A heavy snowfall approaching the Russian capital will cause adjustments in operations of the Moscow hub airports, the Ministry of Transport said.

"Weather worsening will influence air transport operations. Inbound and outbound schedules will be revised and flight cancellations are not ruled out," the ministry said.

The decision was made to limit landings and takeoffs in the Sheremetyevo Airport, affecting the schedule of the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot, the ministry added.