US pushes for scale back of NATO missions, including in Iraq — Politico

BRUSSELS, February 19. /TASS/. The United States is pressuring the North Atlantic Alliance to scale back several missions, including the key one in Iraq, Politico reported, citing diplomats.

According to the publication, Washington is insisting on a radical overhaul of NATO in this area, and in recent months has also sought to reduce the scale of the operation in the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo. These efforts reflect "a White House drive to treat NATO as a strictly Euroatlantic defense pact" and to abandon global partnerships and initiatives that have long irritated US President Donald Trump and his supporters from the MAGA movement, Politico noted.

White House is pushing for NATO to "curtail so-called ‘out-of-area activities’ that are beyond the alliance’s core tasks of defense and deterrence," diplomats said on condition of anonymity. According to them, such steps could "see a rapid scale back of NATO’s activities in former war zones."

However, such a campaign by the US is, according to sources, causing a negative reaction from some allies. Abandoning the alliance’s foreign initiatives is "not the right approach," one diplomat stated. "Partnerships are crucial to deterrence and defense," he added.