Israel Airports Authority says Tucker Carlson faced no questioning

TEL AVIV, February 19. /TASS/. Israel Airports Authority has stated that US journalist Tucker Carlson was neither detained nor questioned at Ben Gurion Airport upon his departure from Israel.

"Tucker Carlson and his entourage were not detained, delayed, or interrogated. Mr. Carlson and his party were politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures applied to many travelers," the agency’s statement says.

"The conversation took place in a separate room within the VIP lounge solely to protect their privacy and to avoid conducting such a discussion in public. No unusual incident occurred, and the Israel Airports Authority firmly rejects any other claims," the message added.

Carlson previously told the Daily Mail that he was questioned upon departure from Israel, which he visited on February 18 to record an interview with US Ambassador Mike Huckabee.