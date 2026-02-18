Russian, Ukrainian negotiating chiefs hold closed-door meeting in Geneva

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov and head of the faction of the ruling Servant of the People party in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia participated in a closed-door meeting in Geneva with Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and head of the Russian delegation, said NSDC Secretary Service head Diana Davityan.

"After the main round of negotiations in Geneva, Ukraine and the Russian Federation held a separate meeting. The chairmen of the two delegations, Umerov and Medinsky, respectively, as well as Arahamiya, were represented at it," news portal Obshchestvennoye quotes Davityan as saying.

Earlier, a TASS source in the negotiating group said that Medinsky had held two-hour closed-door talks at the InterContinental hotel before leaving Geneva, but did not specify who the negotiations were with. Later Medinsky confirmed he had held a meeting with the Ukrainian side in a closed format.