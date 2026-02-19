Russia-NATO contacts can take place if necessary — MFA

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia and NATO can establish contacts if necessary, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has told the media.

"If necessary, they (contacts between Russia and NATO - TASS) can take place," he said.

He also noted that communication between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance were maintained at the military level.

"Such communication was carried out as needed. At the military level, at a fairly high level," Grushko said, noting that these discussions were confidential.

"I can simply say that they were conducted. Whenever there was a need," he expained.