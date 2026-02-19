Russia doubts anyone can replace it in operating Armenia's railways

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Any country is unlikely to be able to replace Russia in managing Armenia’s railways, given that the South Caucasus Railway transports all cargo critical to the republic, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told TASS.

"I am not going to assess the competence of other countries in managing their railway systems, but I can say with confidence that it is unlikely that any other company will be able to fully replace the Russian railway carrier, which has been working effectively and successfully in Armenia for a long time under rather difficult conditions," Shoigu noted.

He added that, according to statistics for the last two years, the South Caucasus Railway transports more than 500,000 passengers per year and over 1.6 million tons of cargo in Armenia. "The company’s contribution to the republic’s economy cannot be overestimated: it transports all critically important cargos needed by Armenia," the Russian Security Council secretary stressed.