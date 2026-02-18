Russian banking system absolutely stable — Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Domestic credit institutions have enough capital to increase lending for the economy and the banking system is absolutely stable, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The banks - we keep an eye on that - have enough capital to restructure loans and to increase additionally loans for the economy. It is important. We look at provisions, at capital adequacy. The banking system is absolutely stable; all the risks were addressed," she said.

According to preliminary data, the banks provided payment holidays for the business to the amount of ten billion rubles ($130.3) mln in January 2026, the Central Bank chief added.