{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Cuba thanks Russia for solidarity amid tightening blockade — top diplomat

Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla noted that he was happy to be in the Russian capital

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Cuba is grateful to the Russian leadership for its solidarity amid the tightening blockade and the island’s energy siege, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.

"I would like to express my special gratitude for the solidarity shown by you, the Russian government, and the top diplomat in the face of the tightening blockade and energy siege against Cuba, which are causing suffering to our people and creating very difficult conditions for our economy," he said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The minister noted that he was happy to be in the Russian capital. "I am very pleased to be in Moscow, given Russia's extraordinary and unwavering solidarity with Cuba," he said, adding that relations between Russia and Cuba had been "tempered by time and mutual support in difficult moments."

According to him, the Cuban people appreciate and love the Russian people. "All these years, we have been working hand in hand on various issues," Rodriguez Parrilla noted.

The top diplomat emphasized that developing bilateral relations with Russia is a priority. "Relations are developing well with joint projects. They are aimed at the mutual benefit of our peoples," he added.

Tags
Cuba
Israel Airports Authority says Tucker Carlson faced no questioning
Tucker Carlson and his party were politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures applied to many travelers, Israel Airports Authority said
Read more
Canada’s nuclear weapons development would result in international isolation — newspaper
The media outlet doubts that Ottawa would use the weapons even if they were successfully produced
Read more
Russia to transfer $1 bln from frozen funds to rebuild Gaza — Lavrov
US authorities have not formally confirmed their president’s assessment, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Trump extends order authorizing detention of ships bound for Cuba for year
The US leader also added that a mass migration from Cuba would endanger United States national security
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers blow up ferry in Dnepropetrovsk Region to skip combat — defense source
According to the source, it were soldiers of the Ukrainian army’s 67th brigade
Read more
Extraordinary snowfall in Moscow to affect airport operations
Flight cancellations are not ruled out, the Ministry of Transport said
Read more
Geneva talks notably without Ukrainian leaks — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, now, compared to Abu Dhabi, "the most difficult track, called "political," was discussed, when the parties clearly came with the stances they brought from Kiev, Washington, and Moscow"
Read more
'Tough-going but businesslike': outcomes of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva
The talks took place behind closed doors at the InterContinental Hotel, which traditionally hosts important international discussions
Read more
Lavrov warns of adverse consequences in case of new strikes on Iran
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the US and Israeli strikes on Iran in June 2025 not only undermined the authority of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, but also "there were real risks of a nuclear incident"
Read more
US interested in lifting anti-Russian sanctions due to lucrative projects — Putin's envoy
Kirill Dmitriev stressed that the portfolio of potential Russia-US projects exceeds $14 trillion
Read more
Russia tests drones in freezing temperatures
The tests included demonstration flights and testing of the drones’ operation with photo and thermal imaging systems
Read more
State Duma passes bill giving FSB power to turn off telecom services
The reasons for the shutdown will be set by the government
Read more
No one wants new tensions around Iran — Lavrov
"Everyone understands that this is playing with fire," Sergey Lavrov emphasized
Read more
Rosatom confirms dropping Siemens as partner in Paks II project
The state corporation noted that Siemens' potential participation was limited to individual elements of the automated process control system
Read more
Russia’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov participates in International Fleet Review in India
The Russian delegation is led by Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy
Read more
Russian Transport Ministry not expecting traffic restrictions in Gulf of Finland
Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin also added that two icebreakers will appear in the Baltic Region
Read more
UN Secretary General becoming obstacle to settlement in Ukraine — Zakharova
The diplomat said that on top of exceeding his powers as UN secretary general, Guterres is essentially acting "against the settlement of the conflict" in Ukraine
Read more
Moscow is selecting counter-measures to London's plans to ramp up military spending — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia interprets Keir Starmer’s announcement of increased defense expenditure primarily as a response to the challenging domestic political landscape in the United Kingdom
Read more
Next US attack on Iran could look like full-blown war — Axios
According to sources, it would be a joint US-Israeli operation, much larger that the one in June 2025
Read more
Termination of electricity supplies from Slovakia to be severe blow to Ukraine — expert
Alexander Dudchak said that the European supranational bodies ignore Vladimir Zelensky's antics, because they can use Ukraine to punish the countries that show independent will and sovereignty
Read more
Russia consistently opposes blockade of Cuba — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that "many countries in the world" act the same way
Read more
Russia confirms 23-member delegation for 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy
According to RPC President Pavel Rozhkov, some of the Russian Para athletes had already left for Italy and started practicing
Read more
Annual inflation in Russia down to 5.85% from February 10 to 16 — Economy Ministry
Inflation slowed down to 0.12% over the week from February 10 to 16, 2026
Read more
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 76.15 rubles for February 19
The official euro rate was lowered by 59.75 kopecks to 90.2683 rubles
Read more
White House estimates probability of US military action against Iran at 90% — news outlet
According to unnamed Israeli officials, Tel Aviv "which is pushing for a maximalist scenario targeting regime change as well as Iran's nuclear and missile programs," is preparing for war in the coming days
Read more
Air defenses destroy 120 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within six-hour period
81 of them were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
Read more
Vucic says EU membership without veto power would be acceptable for Serbia
The Serbian president emphasized that the core priorities for Serbia are access to the internal market and the free movement of goods, people, and capital
Read more
Putin has trusting relations with Saudi Arabia's leadership — Lavrov
The top duplomat noted that there have been "different" periods in relations between the two countries
Read more
US wants to build datacenter, tunnel to Alaska with Russia — The Economist
According to the report, people within the orbit of President Donald Trump are holding talks on acquiring stakes in Russian energy assets
Read more
Cuba thanks Russia for solidarity amid tightening blockade — top diplomat
Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla noted that he was happy to be in the Russian capital
Read more
Russia to test Internet provider drone similar to Starlink — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the drone will operate at an altitude of 15 to 24 kilometers
Read more
Foreign mercenaries in Ukrainian forces almost absent on the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk axis
Before, there were French and Poles, but now there was eliminated only one Georgian
Read more
Russia, Iran to begin implementing Rasht-Astara railway line project on April 1
The parties managed to resolve all contentious issues that had been holding up the project’s launch
Read more
Europe in decline, other kind of war: statements by Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia is ready to engage with reasonable and pragmatic counterparts
Read more
Iran decisive in implementing strategic partnership agreement with Russia — President
The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement for the period of twenty years was signed between the two countries in January 2025
Read more
Russian delegation in Geneva negotiates based on Anchorage understandings — diplomat
The negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18
Read more
Moscow does not discuss Cuba issue with Washington — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow and Havana develop bilateral relations "in every possible way"
Read more
Russian delegation returns from Geneva to Moscow
The plane arrived after almost seven hours in the air, a source in air traffic control services said
Read more
Norway’s Klaebo makes history with tenth career gold at Winter Olympic Games
In the Summer Games, the most decorated athlete is US swimmer Michael Phelps with 23 Olympic golds
Read more
Record number of Russian tourists visit Japan in January, up 98.7% yoy
9,800 Russian nationals visited Japan in January
Read more
Russia, Iran discussing large volumes of wheat supplies from Russia — minister
Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov added that Moscow and Tehran are rapidly developing a joint space program
Read more
Slovakia may suspend electricity supplies to Ukraine, Fico says
Zelensky halted oil supplies over the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary for the purpose of politically blackmailing them and the pipeline could have been damaged deliberately, the Slovak prime minister noted
Read more
Digital development minister says foreign intelligence has access to Telegram messages
Maksut Shadayev said that the intelligence gathered is being used in combat operations against the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russian banking system absolutely stable — Central Bank chief
Elvira Nabiullina said that all the risks were addressed
Read more
Hungary halts diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine — Szijjarto
The country is supplying "significant volumes" of diesel fuel, gas and electric power to Ukraine, the Hungarian foreign affairs and trade minister noted
Read more
Slovak refinery orders 7 tankers of oil due to suspension of supplies via Druzhba pipeline
The director of one of Central Europe's largest oil refineries noted that there is no reason to panic and that the republic's energy security is ensured
Read more
Russian detained in Sweden at US request — TV
The man is suspected of violating sanctions in 2022-2023
Read more
Russia delivers precision strike on Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Grad multiple launch rocket system in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Hungary expects to increase oil supplies via Adriatic pipeline — Szijjarto
In 2025, the country imported 400,000 tons via the Adriatic pipeline
Read more
Sweden awaits arrival of first non-American nuclear carrier in over half-century
The Charles de Gaulle carrier will stay in Malmo for several days
Read more
Russia to demand legal codification of NATO’s non-expansion eastward — newspaper
According to the newspaper, Moscow will also demand the revocation of the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest Summit
Read more
Russian delegation at Geneva talks reports directly to Putin — Kremlin spokesman
The Russian delegation is led by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky
Read more
Telegram will not be restricted in Special Military Operation area — minister
Maksut Shadaev said that Telegram is still available
Read more
Most beautiful curlers at Sochi Winter Olympics
Canadian team has grabbed gold in women's curling
Read more
Russian fighters enter Ukrainian positions in forest near Konstantinovka, DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that the enemy had seriously fortified Novodmitrovka, having constructed "strong fortifications"
Read more
Dutch mercenaries flying Ukrainian planes will be legitimate targets — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Netherlands is increasingly involved directly in the conflict with Russia
Read more
United States may use military force if talks with Iran reach deadlock — Vance
US Vice President noted that there are a lot of options
Read more
Journalist Tucker Carlson reports being questioned upon departure from Israel
According to the journalist, "it was bizarre"
Read more
Geneva talks were tough-going but businesslike — Russia’s chief delegate
Vladimir Medinsky announced that a new meeting on Ukraine would take place soon
Read more
Russia, US discuss root causes of Ukrainian conflict in Geneva, says Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister also noted that Moscow will discuss the understandings reached in Alaska during the talks with the Americans in Geneva
Read more
Inflation in Russia from February 10 to 16 at 0.12% — statistics
Since the beginning of February, consumer prices in Russia have increased by 0.32%
Read more
US attempts to drive Russia out of energy markets — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that a couple of weeks after the Alaska summit the Donald Trump administration announced US sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft
Read more
Top Cuban diplomat thanks Russia for support during meeting with Lavrov
The Cuban party and government attach to the comprehensive, sustainable, and strategic development of relations with Moscow
Read more
Stability in Middle East impossible without Palestinian state, Lavrov says
Russian Foreign Minister explained that the absence of a Palestinian state “will continue fueling extremism” which is not in the interests of Israel’s security
Read more
Russian expert slams Musk's use of booster relaunch as gimmick to show off to investors
SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket with a SES-10 communications satellite from Cape Canaveral on Thursday
Read more
Real effective exchange rate of ruble up 1.9% in January — Central Bank
In January 2026, the real effective ruble rate edged up by 2.8% against the dollar
Read more
Switzerland ready to host next round of talks on Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
The Swiss Foreign Ministry emphasized that it "is in contact with all parties and consistently offers its good offices"
Read more
Putin slams new restrictions on Cuba as 'unacceptable'
The Russian president stressed that Moscow's position is unambiguous
Read more
Russia-US dialogue on nuclear arms control needs to continue — IAEA chief Grossi
Rafael Grossi said that he is not privy to the discussions between Moscow and Washington
Read more
More than 20 countries to take part in first meeting of Board of Peace — White House
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that during the meeting, US President Donald Trump will announce that the countries participating in the Board of Peace have pledged to allocate five billion dollars for humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Gaza
Read more
Ukrainian units face 'icy hell' in Kupyansk-Uzlovoy area — Russian Defense Ministry
Up to 30% of Ukrainian army soldiers in the Kupyansk direction are incapacitated due to frostbite and other cold-related injuries, and it is impossible to evacuate them
Read more
US forces buildup and Geneva talks: what we know about situation around Iran
The War Zone portal said the number of US forces deployed to the Middle East is enough for a "major operation" against Iran lasting several weeks together with the Israeli Air Force
Read more
Corvette Stoiky took part in exercise with Iranian Navy ships in Gulf of Oman
This activity followed an unofficial port visit by the Russian vessel to Bandar Abbas
Read more
Russia doubts anyone can replace it in operating Armenia's railways
Sergey Shoigu added that, according to statistics for the last two years, the South Caucasus Railway transports more than 500,000 passengers per year and over 1.6 million tons of cargo in Armenia
Read more
Still early to assess results of negotiations on Ukraine in Geneva — Kremlin
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the members of the Russia delegation are about to arrive home and then there will be results
Read more
Security Council warns Armenia’s railway plans to replace Russia risk system collapse
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu noted that a system built up over almost two decades could simply collapse overnight
Read more
Support, cooperation despite woes: statements by Russia, Cuba foreign ministers
According to Sergey Lavrov, Russia will "consistently continue to support Cuba" in protecting its "sovereignty and security"
Read more
Nuclear proliferation threatens weapons use in regional conflicts — IAEA
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi emphasized that several non-nuclear states have the technical capabilities to obtain nuclear weapons
Read more
Marines of Battlegroup Center deliver cargo with centimeter precision using drones
The Vogan-15 drone was used for this purpose
Read more
Russian, Ukrainian negotiating chiefs hold closed-door meeting in Geneva
The meeting followed the main round of negotiations in Geneva
Read more
Top Russian, Cuban diplomats condemn Washington's illegitimate actions against Havana
Russian diplomats pointed out that, during the meeting, the foreign ministers confirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership in all areas
Read more
BBC disinformation and results of Geneva talks: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman’s statements
Maria Zakharova noted that the Russian delegation at the Geneva talks had clear instructions to adhere to the understandings reached at the Alaska summit
Read more
Europe wants to keep Ukraine’s army at level sufficient for war, Lavrov says
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Brussels wants to integrate Ukraine’s military structures into those of the European Union
Read more
Russian MP slams Poland’s plans to claim reparations from Russia
"This is a 'smokescreen' of the dwarfish infantry on the fields of the proxy war against Russia," chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Ukrainian agent detained in Crimea admits he tracked military ships with Kalibr missiles
The detainee confessed that he was contacted by a Ukrainian military intelligence officer, who gave him a number of missions on Crimean territory
Read more
Galushchenko’s arrest shows Zelensky's corruption will not be swept under rug — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that Galushchenko’s detention demonstrates that NABU and those who stand behind NABU are quite serious
Read more
Europe's weapons supplies to Kiev show unwillingness to see peace in Ukraine — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that weapons are supplied despite the ongoing peace talks
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about collapse of military police building in Leningrad Region
According to preliminary reports, there were casualties as a result of the incident
Read more
Iran, Russia to conduct joint drills in Sea of Oman Thursday — Iranian Navy
According to Iranian Navy’s spokesman Rear Admiral Hassan Maghsoudloo, the main objective of these maneuvers is to practice cooperation in combating maritime security threats, particularly in protecting merchant vessels and oil tankers
Read more
Situation in Russian fuel market stable, Energy Ministry says
Export restrictions do not cover direct producers of petroleum products, making it possible to provide for the uniform capacity utilization of oil companies, including in the low season
Read more
Hungary will not subdue to Ukraine’s blackmail — Szijjarto
The Hungarian foreign minister stressed that no technical obstacles are in place for Russian oil transit to Hungary and it is blocked because of the political decision of Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
US sends 50 fighter jets to Middle East in past day — Axios
According to the news outlet, the US could launch a military operation against Iran in the coming weeks
Read more
US expects Iran to submit written proposal to bridge differences — media
According to the news agency, US troops deployed to the Middle East should be in place by mid-March
Read more
Russia urges US to refrain from imposing naval blockade on Cuba — top diplomat
Russia categorically rejects the far-fetched accusations against Russian-Cuban cooperation, as allegedly posing a threat to the interests of the United States
Read more
Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with nearly 180 UAVs in past day
In the settlement of Maisky, three persons were injured in a drone attack on a commercial facility
Read more
UK opens embassy office in Lvov — Foreign Office
London noted that the UK is one of the few countries in the world that will have a diplomatic office in Lvov
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about situation with Russian oil supplies to Slovakia, Hungary
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that Slovakia could stop supplying electricity to Ukraine due to the Kiev authorities' suspension of oil transit to the republic via the Druzhba pipeline
Read more
Press review: Ukraine talks in Geneva expand as US, Iran set deal principles amid tensions
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 18th
Read more
Battlegroup Center Marines 'blind' enemy kamikaze drones using image spoofing
A senior instructor at the battlegroup’s Marine Corps Unmanned Systems Center, call sign "Bolshoy," added that militants of the Ukrainian armed forces are aware of the image-swapping system and are trying to counter it, but to no avail
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Kiev loses 1,235 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
Foreign access to Telegram correspondence, AI: statements by digital development minister
A bill to regulate artificial intelligence technology may be submitted to the lower house of parliament in the near future
Read more