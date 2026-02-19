US expects Iran to submit written proposal to bridge differences — media

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. The United States expects Iran’s leadership to submit a written proposal to resolve differences, Reuters reported, citing sources in the US administration.

According to the officials, "Iran is expected to submit a written proposal on how to resolve its standoff with the United States in the wake of US-Iran talks in Geneva on Tuesday."

Reuters also reported that US troops deployed to the Middle East "should be in place by mid-March." US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to visit Israel on February 28 to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On February 17, the second round of negotiations between the US and Iran on the nuclear issue took place in Geneva, mediated by Oman. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties reached mutual understanding on a number of issues, agreements on which could be included in the draft future agreement on the nuclear program. US Vice President JD Vance said that the talks went well on a number of aspects, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept some of the fundamental positions outlined by the White House. The parties have not disclosed the time and place of the next round of talks.