Next US attack on Iran could look like full-blown war — Axios

WASHINGTON, February 18. /TASS/. A US military operation against Iran would likely take the form of a weeks-long campaign, resembling a full-scale war, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to its information, it would be a joint US-Israeli operation, much larger that the one in June 2025 when the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. On June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.