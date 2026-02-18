US wants to build datacenter, tunnel to Alaska with Russia — The Economist

LONDON, February 18. /TASS/. The United States is discussing creation of a nuclear-powered datacenter and a tunnel under the Bering Strait with Russia, The Economist reports.

People within the orbit of President Donald Trump are holding talks on acquiring stakes in Russian energy assets, the magazine notes. The US is also discussing with Russia potential rare-earth metal, oil and gas deals in the Arctic.

An American trader also told The Economist that the US business is interested in wheat trading with Russia.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier the working group of Russia and the United States is dealing with issues of "possible and proposed trade and economic interaction."