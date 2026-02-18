MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia will insist on the legal codification of the clause on NATO’s non-expansion eastward and will demand the revocation of the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest Summit, the Russian embassy in Belgium told the "Izvestia" newspaper.

"Russia will insist on formalizing the relevant agreements on paper, including reversing the decisions of the Bucharest Summit, because all the verbal promises made by the NATO members themselves in the past about the non-expansion of the bloc were forgotten and ignored at a time convenient for them," the embassy explained, noting that documentary evidence of assurances about the alliance’s non-expansion is contained in the archives of NATO countries, but they deliberately do not publish them.

Russia has repeatedly spoken against NATO’s eastward expansion, stating this this process has increased tension in Europe. In the estimate of the Russian military, the accession of new members to NATO reduces the period of the strategic deployment of the alliance’s forces and shortens the time for Russia to put its troops on combat alert. In August 2008, Russia’s then-Permanent Representative to NATO Dmitry Rogozin stated that the NATO summit’s decision had actually pushed the Georgian leadership towards military aggression against South Ossetia launched on August 8, 2008.

In 2008, as NATO continued its eastward expansion and the United States pursued the plans of deploying missile shield elements in Poland and the Czech Republic, Russia’s then-President Dmitry Medvedev came up with a proposal to conclude a Treaty on European Security that would enshrine the principle of indivisible security. The Treaty was "called upon to reaffirm in a legally binding form that no state or international organization may have exclusive rights to maintain peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region." The proposal found no support among Western states.

On May 12, 2015, the Russian permanent mission to NATO published an analysis of Russia’s relations with the military alliance titled: "Russia-NATO: Myths and Facts." The study noted that NATO expanded to the east contrary to verbal pledges that Western leaders, in particular, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and Foreign Minister Hans Dietrich-Genscher had given to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990 during the talks on Germany’s unification. In this regard, the analysis also mentions the talks between Soviet Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze and US Secretary of State James Baker on NATO’s non-expansion. In December 2016, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he had handed over the documents on these meetings to representatives of NATO member states.