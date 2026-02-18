Iran, Russia to conduct joint drills in Sea of Oman Thursday — Iranian Navy

TEHRAN, February 18. /TASS/. Iran and Russia will conduct joint naval exercises in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean on February 19, Iranian Navy’s spokesman Rear Admiral Hassan Maghsoudloo said.

"Joint naval exercises of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia will be held tomorrow (Thursday) in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean," the Tasnim news agency quoted Maghsoudloo as saying.

The Iranian Rear Admiral noted that the main objective of these maneuvers is to practice cooperation in combating maritime security threats, particularly in protecting merchant vessels and oil tankers, as well as in the fight against maritime terrorism.