Inflation in Russia from February 10 to 16 at 0.12% — statistics

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia was 0.12% from February 10 to 16, 2026, the Russian national statistics service Rosstat reported.

A week earlier, from February 3 to 9, inflation was 0.13%.

Since the beginning of February, consumer prices in Russia have increased by 0.32%.

In particular, in the reporting period, prices grew for the following food products: chicken eggs (+3.4%), lamb (+2.7%), semi-smoked and cooked-smoked sausages (+0.5%), beef and vodka (+0.4%), frozen fish and granulated sugar (+0.3%), rye and wheat bread, cookies (+0.2%). Prices for lunches in cafeterias, cafeterias, and snack bars (excluding corporate cafeterias) also grew by 0.2%. Prices for dry infant formula and vermicelli went up by 0.1%.

Fruit and vegetable prices increased by an average of 0.7%, including carrots (+2.4%), potatoes (+1.1%), cucumbers (+0.9%), white cabbage and bananas (+0.5%), onions and tomatoes (+0.4%), apples (+0.3%), and beets (+0.1%).

Prices decreased for ultra-pasteurized milk (-0.5%), chicken, butter, and sour cream (-0.4%), canned baby food and pork (-0.3%), cooked sausages, frankfurters, wieners, kefir, cottage cheese, rice, and table salt (-0.2%), and pasteurized milk, buckwheat, pasta, and black tea (-0.1%).

Prices for motor gasoline increased by 0.1%, while diesel fuel remained virtually unchanged.