Russia to test Internet provider drone similar to Starlink — newspaper

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian developers will begin test flights in March of the Argus unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), working as a telecoms operator, providing troops and other users with high-speed Internet access similar to the Starlink satellite communications system, the Izvestia newspaper reported.

"The Argus drone can be used as a telecoms operator, transmitting high-definition video, providing frontline communications, and controlling other drones. It’s important given the fact that Russia doesn’t have a very large constellation of satellites capable of transmitting such volumes of data in real time," the project head Nikolas Oksman told the publication.

According to the newspaper, the drone will operate at an altitude of 15 to 24 kilometers, and to shoot it down, an enemy would have to use surface-to-air missile systems (SAMs) such as the Patriot or S-300. At the same time, Oksman told Izvestia that the drone represents an economic victory even before the battle begins, since the price of a missile for such air defense systems is many times higher than the cost of the drone.

According to the project head, the drone will use solar energy, which will provide it with virtually unlimited flight time, and control can be performed automatically or manually. The Argus’ unique feature distinguishing it from satellites is its capability of flying to a designated area and hovering above it.

Oksman added that the drone can also be used as a jammer for satellite navigation and communications, on which modern Western weapons rely heavily. The Argus will render enemy defenses useless by operating in the stratosphere. The drone can also be used to monitor ice conditions along the Northern Sea Route and transmit information for agricultural purposes.