Annual inflation in Russia down to 5.85% from February 10 to 16 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Annual inflation geared down from 6.37% a week earlier to 5.85% over the week from February 10 to 16, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said.

"Inflation slowed down to 0.12% over the week from February 10 to 16, 2026. The price growth rates declined for foods to 0.15%, including to 0.65% for fruits and vegetables; the price increase remained at the last-week level (0.1%) for other foods," the ministry said.

"In the non-food segment, the prices did not change. In the monitored services sector, the prices gained 0.27%," the ministry noted.

Annual inflation was registered at the level of 5.85% as of February 16, the ministry added.