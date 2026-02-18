Slovak refinery orders 7 tankers of oil due to suspension of supplies via Druzhba pipeline

BRATISLAVA, February 18. /TASS/. The Slovnaft refinery, located in Bratislava and specializing in refining Russian oil, ordered seven tankers of oil due to the suspension of deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline, the company's director, Gabriel Szabo announced.

"We have ordered seven tankers of oil. It will come from various countries: Saudi Arabia, Libya, Kazakhstan, and Norway. I am confident that if these deliveries arrive on time, Slovnaft will be able to operate at full capacity from April," Szabo said, according to the TASR news agency.

The director of one of Central Europe's largest oil refineries noted that there is no reason to panic and that the republic's energy security is ensured. Russian oil supplies to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine have been halted since early February. The Slovak government declared a crisis situation in the republic on Wednesday due to an oil shortage.