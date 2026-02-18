Russian Transport Ministry not expecting traffic restrictions in Gulf of Finland

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. No vessel traffic restrictions are expected because of the ice situation in the Gulf of Finland until March 1, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin told reporters.

"The forecast has actually improved. We thought serious constraints would start from February 19 but harbormasters gave a more positive forecast. We do not expect restrictions until March 1 on the one side but proactively prepare for the risks on the other side," he said.

Two icebreakers will appear in the Baltic Region, Nikitin said. "We hope that we will complete all the tasks even in case of situation worsening," the minister added.