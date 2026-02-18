Geneva talks notably without Ukrainian leaks — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Holding the Geneva talks in a closed-door format worked to prevent any leaks from happening, including from the Ukrainian side, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"During the talks, the parties agreed on what to say following the talks. That is, these statements were clearly agreed upon. The Ukrainians’ behavior, where they tried to leak everything they could get their hands on, is radically different here. Therefore, in essence, today the Ukrainian side was, to a certain extent, forced to keep the negotiations secret, to allow the negotiators to work behind closed doors," the diplomat said on Channel One.

According to Miroshnik, now, compared to Abu Dhabi, "the most difficult track, called "political," was discussed, when the parties clearly came with the stances they brought from Kiev, Washington, and Moscow."

"I harbor no illusions that they found common ground, but at least for understanding the depth of the process, it was extremely important. Exchanging those positions and trying to find options for where common ground might exist—that’s what the negotiation process itself consists of. That’s why everyone is making these, you know, extremely vague statements," the Russian diplomat said.

The trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day the consultations lasted six hours. The negotiations were held behind closed doors. Wednesday’s discussions lasted about two hours. They were difficult, but businesslike, Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said after the meeting, adding that the next meeting will be held soon.