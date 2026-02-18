Stability in Middle East impossible without Palestinian state, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Peace and stability in the Middle East are impossible without the creation of a Palestinian state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview with the Al Arabiya television channel on Wednesday.

“It is our firm belief that there will be no stability or calm there [in the region] without a Palestinian state,” the Russian foreign minister stressed, commenting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement that “there will be no Palestinian state.”

Lavrov explained that the absence of a Palestinian state “will continue fueling extremism” which is not in the interests of Israel’s security.

The top diplomat noted that in response to calls from the international community not to use force against civilians in the Gaza Strip, Israeli officials openly stated that “there are no civilians there.”

“As if everyone there were terrorists, starting at the age of three. The statements are absolutely inadequate and unacceptable,” Lavrov pointed out.

He drew attention to the fact that several generations of Arab children, in kindergartens and schools, learn in history lessons “how the rights of the Palestinian people have been ignored despite all the resolutions.”

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the Israelis give a strange response to this argument, stating that “this cannot justify extremism.” " Extremism knows no justification, but addressing the root causes is an imperative, just like in any other crisis, including in Ukraine. We have said this many times,” Lavrov stated.