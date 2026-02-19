Casualties in Bryansk Region, fire at oil depot: Ukraine’s overnight drone strike

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 113 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Two civilians were injured as a result of a drone attack on the Bryansk Region. A fire broke out in a reservoir containing petroleum products in the Pskov Region following a UAV attack by the Ukrainian forces on the Velikiye Luki oil depot.

TASS has compiled the main information about the incidents.

Scale

- Air defense assets on duty intercepted and destroyed 113 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions during the past night, the Defense Ministry reported.

- At least 50 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 35 over the Smolensk Region, 12 over the Tver Region, 10 over the Novgorod Region, 4 over the Leningrad Region, and 2 over the Kaluga Region.

Aftermath

- Two civilians were injured as a result of a massive attack by a fixed-wing jet drone on the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on his Telegram channel.

- The men were taken to a hospital where they received the necessary treatment.

- Five private houses and two cars were damaged, with a bathhouse completely burned down.

- Operational and emergency services are working.

- A fire broke out in a reservoir containing petroleum products in the Pskov Region following a drone attack by the Ukrainian forces on the Velikiye Luki oil depot. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties, Regional Governor Mikhail Vedernikov reported on his Max messenger channel.

- Emergency services are responding on site.

- By order of the governor, a permanent operational group under the commission for emergency situations and fire safety of the Pskov Region has been deployed to the site.

- The governor noted that the head of the Regional Main Directorate of the Emergencies Ministry, Alexey Lavrukhin, and the head of the staff of the regional government, Andrey Vyunov, were sent to the scene to coordinate efforts.