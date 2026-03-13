Lukashenko calls on Ukraine, NATO to stay out of Belarus, lest Oreshnik missiles be used

MINSK, March 13. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko issued a stern warning to Ukraine and NATO, urging them to refrain from interfering in Belarusian affairs, lest Minsk be compelled to use the Oreshnik missile system.

"I'm not suggesting that tomorrow we will launch the Oreshnik missile at Vilnius, Warsaw, or Kiev - God forbid. That is not our intention. Our primary goal is to safeguard our country. To prevent the use of the Oreshnik missile system, please do not interfere with us - whether from Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, or Latvia. Let us resolve these issues peacefully," Lukashenko stated, as quoted by the BelTA news agency.

He emphasized that his remarks are not threats against any nation or organization. "I'm not threatening anyone. I don't want Western politicians and media to seize upon this and interpret it as aggression," he clarified. "Do you truly believe that if Belarusian facilities become legitimate targets, I would simply remain passive? I have the capability to reach targets up to 70 km or even 200 km away. We possess the means to do so. Therefore, I advise them to keep their words in check and stay silent."