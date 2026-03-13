FACTBOX: What is known about US softening of sanctions against Russian oil

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has removed sanctions against operations on the sale of oil and petroleum products from Russia loaded onto vessels before March 12. The general license published by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) authorizes such transactions until April 11.

TASS has compiled the main facts known at the moment.

Easing of sanctions

The US Department of the Treasury has lifted sanctions on the sale and delivery of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels before March 12.

The general license published by OFAC authorizes these operations until April 11.

This refers to transactions for sale, delivery, or unloading of crude oil or petroleum products originating from Russia, loaded onto any vessel, including ships blacklisted by the US Treasury Department before 12:01 a.m. EDT (7:01 a.m. Moscow time, or 4:01 a.m. GMT) on March 12, 2026.

Such transactions are permitted until 12:01 a.m. EDT (7:01 a.m. Moscow time, or 4:01 a.m. GMT) on April 11, 2026.

The decision by the US authorities does not apply to any transactions involving Iran, according to the general license.

US position

The US authorities’ decision to exempt Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto ships by March 12 from American sanctions for a month is aimed at reducing the cost of energy on global markets by increasing its supply, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

He also claimed that Russia would not benefit significantly from the temporary easing of sanctions.

Dmitriev’s statements

The easing of US oil sanctions will affect roughly 100 mln barrels of Russian oil, Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev reported via Max messenger.

The US has effectively acknowledged that the global market cannot remain stable without Russian oil, he added.

Bessent announced not only the easing of restrictions on India's purchase of Russian oil, but also the lifting of restrictions on about 100 mln barrels of Russian oil in transit, Dmitriev noted.

Amid the mounting energy crisis, further easing of restrictions on Russian energy supplies appears increasingly inevitable, despite resistance from parts of the EU bureaucracy, he stressed.