Almost 60 wounded in missile attack on northern Israel — newspaper

TEL AVIV, March 13. /TASS/. Almost 60 people were wounded as a result of a missile attack from Iran on a building in northern Israel, The Jerusalem Post reported citing ambulance service.

Of the 58 victims, one is in serious condition and 57 sustained slash wounds from broken glass. They were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Israeli police, in turn, said the building was damaged as a result of the attack. Bomb squads are currently working in the area.

The Ynet news portal said earlier in the day that a projectile hit several residential buildings in the community of Zarzir during a series of Iranian missile launches. Local authorities said one building was completely destroyed. At this point, it is unclear whether it was a direct hit by a missile, or the building was damaged by falling fragments of an intercepted projectile.