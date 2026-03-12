Tanker freight rates via Strait of Hormuz jump 600% — IEA

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Freight rates for oil massive tankers (Very Large Crude Carriers - VLCCs) transiting the Strait of Hormuz surged by 600% in early March, topping $14 per barrel, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Rates skyrocketed as missile and drone strikes effectively paralyzed shipping through the strategic chokepoint. The IEA noted that approximately 98% of oil exported via the strait is transported on VLCCs, primarily from the Persian Gulf to Asia.

In particular, freight rates for VLCCs on the Persian Gulf-to-Asia route, which had already risen by $2.54 per barrel in February to $4.13 (a 141% year-on-year increase), jumped above $14 per barrel in early March, which is nearly 600% higher than last year's levels, the IEA stated.

The agency added that the spike has also spilled over to other vessel classes.