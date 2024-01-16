Central African Republic seeks to host Russian base — official

PRETORIA, January 16. /TASS/. The Central African Republic is ready to host a Russian base, Fidel Ngouandika, an advisor to the president of the African country, told the African Initiative news agency.

"We would like Russia to build a base in CAR," he said. "The government has already provided a plot of land in Berengo, a place 80 kilometers west of the country’s capital, Bangui.

Ngouandika said that the existing infrastructure in Berengo permits the deployment of up to 10,000 servicemen.

"The purpose of the Russian military presence in CAR is to train our soldiers," he said. "We are 1,000% committed to Russia and we believe that Russia should stay with us. If Russia abandons us today, we will be eaten up by Western states that have done nothing for our country since our independence.".