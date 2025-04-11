US should appreciate Iran agreed to dialogue despite threats — Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, April 11. /TASS/. The United States should appreciate that Iran has entered talks despite Washington's incessant aggressive rhetoric against Tehran, the Islamic republic's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"In earnest and with candid vigilance, we are giving diplomacy a genuine chance. The US should value this decision formed despite their prevailing confrontational hoopla. We do not prejudge… We do not predict…," he wrote on his X page.

According to Baghaei, the Iranian side intends to assess Washington's position at the talks on Saturday and then give its response.

The first round of consultations between Iranian and US delegations is set to take place on April 12 in Oman. Abbas Araghchi, the Islamic Republic's foreign minister, and Steven Witkoff, special envoy of the American president, will serve as the lead negotiators. According to Iranian officials, the talks will be indirect, with Muscat acting as a mediator.

Tammy Bruce, the State Department’s press chief, clarified that the upcoming event is being framed more as a meeting than formal negotiations.