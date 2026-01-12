Iran reports damage to 150 ambulances during riots

DUBAI, January 12. /TASS/. About 150 ambulances were damaged during mass riots in Iran, Tasnim reported.

According to the news agency, the rioters attacked medical facilities and buildings belonging to emergency response services.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran due to the sharp decline in the Iranian rial. On December 30, students joined the demonstrations. The unrest spread to most major cities. On January 2, groups of unidentified gunmen appeared on the streets, and armed clashes between rioters and law enforcement intensified.

The unrest peaked on the evening of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a child, lost their lives due to rioters’ actions. Authorities reported the deaths of 38 law enforcement officers. Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani reported that rioters burned 25 mosques in the capital, damaged 26 banks, three medical centers, 10 government buildings, and 24 apartments. Iranian authorities slammed the rioters as terrorists and blamed Israel and the United States for orchestrating the unrest.