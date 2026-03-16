Still no concrete date set on Ukrainian conflict settlement talks — source in Ankara

ANKARA, March 16. /TASS/. There is currently no information about the date of a new round of negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement, a source close to political circles in Ankara told TASS on Monday.

"There is currently no information regarding any potential dates. There is also no information whether detailed contacts are currently underway regarding this issue," the source stated in response to a question whether the negotiations were possible in March.

He added that Turkey was always "open to all initiatives and will organize negotiations if all of the involved parties are inclined."

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated earlier that the parties involved in negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement viewed Istanbul as a possible negotiating platform.

According to him, "the Istanbul option exists, and all of the involved parties are very positive about it."