Russia, China joining forces to get planet 'off the hook' — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova views Russia and China as a stabilizing force in the international arena, arguing that the two powers are pooling their potential and resources together to take the planet off the hook.

"The two countries, also being two civilizations, two nuclear powers, two permanent members of the UN Security Council, and two vast nations in terms of territory, population, and resources, as well as in their geopolitical and geostrategic positions, are effectively combining their potential and their resources together to get the planet off the hook," the diplomat told Sputnik Radio in an interview.

Moscow and Beijing, she argued, are focusing on stabilizing the international situation rather than carving up regions. "There should not be a debate about which civilizations control which regions but about our two countries being a stabilizing force in international relations," Zakharova argued.

On April 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited China on an official visit. He held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.