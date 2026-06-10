Ukrainian attacks kill two civilians, leave four injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, June 10. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and another four suffered injuries in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, Acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said.

"Sadly, a civilian was killed in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. Emergency services reported yesterday that a female civilian had been killed in the Belgorodsky District on June 8. <...> Four people were injured in the Belgorodsky, Graivoronsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky and Shebekinsky districts," he wrote on the Max messenger.

The Ukrainian army carried out 89 attacks on the Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, targeting 13 municipalities. Eight Ukrainian attacks involved aircraft, artillery and multiple rocket launchers, while in five cases, explosive devices were dropped from drones. Russian air defenses and other units jammed and shot down 103 enemy drones.