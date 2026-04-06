Trump hopes he doesn't have to destroy more of Iran's infrastructure

WASHINGTON, April 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he hopes he doesn't have to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure.

"I hope I don't have to do it," he said at a press conference at the White House, commenting on the ultimatum previously presented to Tehran.

He did say, however, that he believed Iran was negotiating in good faith.

"But I can tell you that we have an active, willing participant on the other side. They would like to be able to make a deal. I can't say any more than that. I can tell you they're negotiating, we think, in good faith. We're going to find out," he said.

In an interview with Axios on April 5, Trump claimed that the chances of a deal getting done by April 7 were high. Earlier on the Truth Social network he threatened attacks on energy and civil infrastructure, if Iran did not create conditions for the resumption of large-scale shipping in the Strait of Hormuz by April 6. He later extended the deadline for the deal by a day - until 8:00 p.m. on April 7, US East Coast time (12:00 a.m. GMT on April 8).